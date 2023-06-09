Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Warner Bros and DC Films are nearing the selection of the lead actors for their upcoming film Superman: Legacy movie as a second round of testing is on the horizon.

Sources cited by Deadline reveal that Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney are expected to audition for the role of Clark Kent/Superman, while Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor are set to test for the role of Lois Lane.

The in-person auditions will be overseen by DC co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn, who is also writing and directing the film.

The final decisions on supporting characters like Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen will likely follow the casting of Superman and Lois.

The news comes after James Gunn declined to share casting details for the movie last month.

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like [Glenn Howerton] or [ZacharyLevi] having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world," Gunn tweeted.

Superman: Legacy will be the first motion picture of the Gunn-Safran period. Warner Bros. expects the project to be completed by July 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned,” Safran told reporters in January.