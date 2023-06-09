 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam

National side captain Babar Azam (Left) and former Pakistan team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP/Files
Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday denied rumours that he had strained relations with the national side's current captain Babar Azam.

Given that Sarfaraz has not been a regular part of the national team since he lost his captaincy, speculations that he was not on good terms with the current captain and team have been rife.

However, during an interview with a local television channel, Sarfaraz maintained he had good relations with all the current players.

"My relationship with Babar, Rizwan and other players is very good. We played together for five years. Babar, Imam, Hassan, Shadab, Faheem, Rumman, Anwar, we all share a very good bond," he said.

To a query about eyeing a comeback in the 50-over format ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, Sarfaraz said he is always ready for the opportunity.

"As a professional cricketer, I am ready to play in every format. It's always the decision of the selection committee and management to include players," he said.

"As far as I am playing cricket, I try to keep myself fit for every opportunity," he concluded.

Previously, during a press conference in Karachi, Sarfaraz said there is always a wish to play cricket.

"Do you wish to play World Cup this year?" the reporter had asked.

"As far as I am playing, there is always a wish to play," he responded. "I want to play cricket," he had added.

Sarfaraz is one of the successful captains of Pakistan. He remained the Pakistan team captain from 2016 to 2019. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won its first-ever Champions Trophy in 2017. Also, he led Pakistan to record 11 consecutive T20I series wins.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper batter also captained Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2019. In the same year, he was removed from captaincy after Pakistan were whitewashed in the T20I series at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Thereafter, he remained a part of Pakistan's Test squad but had to wait for four years to return to the playing XI. Earlier this year, Sarfaraz made his Test comeback during the home series against New Zealand. He scored a match-saving century to register a strong comeback. 

