Friday Jun 09, 2023
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan calls Mindy Kaling ‘a mentor for life’

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has recently shared what she learned from her mentor, Mindy Kaling.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Maitreyi revealed that the show’s creator is “a mentor for life”.

“I love Mindy. She's the coolest,” said the 21-year-old.

Maitreyi continued, “I'm so grateful for her for so many reasons.”

“I think one of the biggest things I've learned from her is that, as women of colour, people will continue to underestimate you.”

“People will not value you. They're not going to see the absolute diamond that you are,” stated Maitreyi.

The actress explained, “You can't think the way that they do. As long as you see your value, walk in there and absolutely sparkle — sparkle and shine and prove all of them wrong.”

Maitreyi revealed she learned from Mindy one “harsh truth" that women of colour “have to run 10 times faster”.

“I suck at running. I am woefully unfit. But you know what? As someone who has been so unfit, I'm like, ‘I'm going to work hard’,” admitted the Netflix star.

Maitreyi mentioned, “And now I go to the gym. I'm going to go take vocal lessons. I'm going to go take dancing lessons. I'm going to go do all of these things and make myself absolutely amazing.”

“I admire Mindy so freaking much. She's kind of stuck with me, but I don't think she minds,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Maitreyi talked about her show coming to an end during the season 4 premiere of Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles last week.

“Devi’s, like, dead now,” she told the outlet.

Maitreyi further said, “I feel very proud and just truly blessed.”

