Friday Jun 09, 2023
Kaley Cuoco refuses to do erotic scenes: ‘I'm not doing that anymore’

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Kaley Cuoco has revealed that she now uses body doubles for intimate scenes
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco is taking a stand against sex scenes in her acting career, saying “I'm not doing that anymore”.

In an interview with USA Today, she revealed that she had a body double with a fake belly do her sex scene on the new Peacock show Based on a True Story.

Cuoco, who plays the lead role of Ava in the eight-episode comedy thriller series, mentioned that she was happy to have a body double step in for her during the shooting of the show, as she was pregnant at the time.

"I don't roll that way. I need someone else to do that stuff," she revealed to USA Today. "I'm past that. I'm not doing that anymore. Also, who wants to see that? Not my thing."

Furthermore, she spoke about her co-star Chris Messina's use of a body double for a tennis scene, emphasizing that such scenes can be faked using "movie magic."

"We don't have to do those things anymore. We can have someone else do it, and we can fake our way through."

Based on a True Story premiered on Peacock on Thursday and promises to be an exciting thriller for fans of the genre. 

