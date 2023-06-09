 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Taylor Swift fans lash out at Elon Musk after he jokes about her appearance

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Taylor Swift fans lash out at Elon Musk after he jokes about her appearance
Taylor Swift fans lash out at Elon Musk after he jokes about her appearance

Taylor Swift fans recently lashed out at Elon Musk after he made fun of the singer’s looks as he compared her to Napolean Dynamite “in drag” on social media.

In the since deleted post, Musk posted a photo of the You Belong With Me hit-maker, next to actor Jon Heder in the 2004 comedy with his ginger perm and thick glasses.

He wrote, “I am a Taylor Swift fan – of course – but how do we know for sure they're different people?”

“When you realise Taylor Swift is actually Napoleon Dynamite in drag,” it read.

The songstress fans called out Tesla founder on Twitter as one remarked, “He should look at himself in the mirror, worry about that.”

Another user said, “He is so bitter that she doesn't acknowledge him.”

“He needs her attention so bad,” added a third user.

Someone commented, “What did Taylor Swift do to deserve this from Elon Musk?”

Meanwhile, the 2004 comedy showcases the story of Napoleon – a socially awkward teenager to help a friend with class presidency.

More From Entertainment:

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts

Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film
Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression

Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker