 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Police officials re-arrest Ali Muhammad Khan outside the jail in Mardan on June 9, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/ @PTIofficial
Police officials re-arrest Ali Muhammad Khan outside the jail in Mardan on June 9, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/ @PTIofficial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan was rearrested for the fifth time after being released from the Jail in Mardan.

The PTI leader was released from the prison after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) discharged him from all the cases related to May 9 mayhem and attacks on civil and military installations. The court ordered the authorities to let him walk away if he was not implicated in any other case.

Soon after his release, the officials of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) took him into custody in another case from outside the ATC premises. 

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, the PTI leader said: "After being released by the court, the police wanted to arrest me in another case."

Ali Muhammad said that he was against the "elements involved in May 9 incidents".

The official, however, was of the view that the PTI leader was intimated in a case registered with the anti-corruption police. 

The PTI leader was first arrested by the Islamabad police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violent protests and attacks on the civil and military installations last month.

The violent protests, triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case, erupted almost across the country.

During the days-long protests, which ended only after Khan's release, enraged PTI workers allegedly attacked private and public properties, including military installations — the Lahore Corps Commander's House or Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance in Rawalpindi. At least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests.    

On June 7, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) also ordered the release of the PTI leader, who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 in the light of the May 9 violence.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Iijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah announced the reserved verdict on Khan's bail plea.

During the hearing, Justice Anwar remarked that whoever holds a press conference is released and the one who doesn't, gets arrested again.

"How do such serious allegations get abolished with just a press conference," he asked.

More From Pakistan:

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP
FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

FPSC announces CSS 2022 result
Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party

Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party
'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing

'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing
Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts

Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts
Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington

Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand
Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe

Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe
PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case
Pakistan elected to key UN body

Pakistan elected to key UN body
Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample
PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching video

WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching
Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan

Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan
'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’

'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’
Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’ video

Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’
Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions

Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions
PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case

PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case
Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party

Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party