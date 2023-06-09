Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya wore a Maison Valentino suit to the Bulgari event in Rome

On Friday, Zendaya recounted a recent incident where she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction just before the Bulgari event.

The Spider-Man star took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the sparkling outfit that she wore to the event. Additionally, she offered a sneak peek of her hairstyle, posing for a photo in the warm golden-hour sunlight.

Zendaya revealed that her outfit for the event was “lost in transit” and new arrangements had to be made quickly.

Her caption read, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event.” She then continued, “When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw.”

In 2020, Zendaya became a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion brand, and she is also part of a group of celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and K-pop star Lisa Manobal, who have partnerships with the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari.

At the SAG Awards earlier this year, Zendaya turned heads in a stunning Valentino gown. The light pink dress was adorned with rose appliqués, which were crafted with great care and effort by Valentino's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Pierpaolo took to the comments section of the actress’s post to reveal how the dress was made. He wrote, “1230 Hours of global work, 190 hand embroidered roses, 5 hours of sewing for each one, 42 people involved in the making, 1 catch up in Rome with Z and Law and a final stunning red carpet.”