Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has teased a new single amid mixed reviews. The popstar come under fire for using a photo of the Manhattan skyline covered in smoke from Canadian wildfires to promote his upcoming single.



The image, accompanied by the words "What the hell are we dying for," annoyed some fans.

"Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time," Mendes wrote on Twitter.



Some expressed concern over Mendes exploiting a natural disaster for aesthetic purposes, while others questioned his decision to profit from a serious situation.

Twitter users called out the artist for using photos of the unhealthy air quality as album cover art. However many still praised Mendes for his vocals on the new song.

Mendes also added a donation link below the link to the song, encouraging people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross amid the wildfires.

The controversy unfolded as news broke that Mendes and Camila Cabello had once again ended their relationship, following a series of recent public outings together.