Friday Jun 09, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Friday Jun 09, 2023

On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra shared another snapshot from his Japan trip on his social media account. Although the actor's humorous caption drew attention, it was his wedding ring that caught everyone's eye.

In the photo, Sidharth looks suave in a light green sweatshirt as he enjoys a lemon drink at a quaint cafe. He's seen holding the straw while sipping his drink, and his silver wedding band is on full display.

It appears that the picture was taken by his stunning wife, Kiara Advani. The Shershaah actor posted the image on Instagram with the caption, "When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight."

Kiara, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, quickly liked the photo after Sidharth shared it.

Fans of the handsome actor flooded the comments with compliments. A fan wrote, "Uffffff! The caption and youuuu Such a fresh picture after days." Another fan wrote, "When life gave u Kiara , you take 7 rounds."

One fan envied Kiara’s luck, "Which god did Kiara prayed to?"

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently took to Instagram stories to praise Kiara’s upcoming film, "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can't wait to meet Katha, good luck to you and the team #SatyapremKiKatha @nadiadwalagrandson & @kartikaaryan."

On the work front, Sidharth is poised to make his debut in the world of streaming with Rohit Shetty's forthcoming series, Indian Police Force, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in significant roles.

