Friday Jun 09, 2023
Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Eva Longoria on the set of 'Flamin' Hot' | CREDIT: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

Renowned actress and activist Eva Longoria has marked her directorial debut with the release of the film Flamin' Hot on Hulu and Disney+. 

With unwavering confidence, Longoria assumed the director's chair, firmly stating, "I am the sole individual capable of conveying this tale." 

The film centers around the true story of Richard Montañez, the creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, portrayed by Jesse Garcia. Longoria identified with Montañez's journey, having faced her own share of skepticism and obstacles as a woman and a minority in the film industry. 

She boldly took charge of the project, stating, "I made them give it to me, and they did."

Longoria's vision for Flamin' Hot went beyond the chip itself; she aimed to depict Montañez's remarkable rise from a gang member and janitor to a prominent marketing executive at Frito-Lay.

Understanding the importance of authentic representation, Longoria felt the weight of responsibility in showcasing the Latino community accurately. In order to achieve this, she assembled an entirely Latino crew.

Longoria acknowledged the scarcity of opportunities for the Latino community to lead, write, and direct films, saying, "If my movie fails, people can say, 'Oh, female filmmakers don't really work.' Or, 'Oh, we tried to do a Latino story that one time and nobody showed up. It didn't work.'"

Longoria and writer Linda Yvette Chávez made deliberate efforts to depict the complexity and humanity of these characters. 

