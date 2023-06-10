 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Shakira is having fun and flirty time with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira is having the time of her life with Lewis Hamilton.

The songstress is spending time together with her new beau and is taking her romance one step ahead.

Speaking about her new boyfriend, a source close to the singer tells People how fun is she having with the F1 racer.

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” a source close to both parties said.

“It’s fun and flirty," they added.

This comes almost a year after Shakira parted ways with her partner Gerard Pique.

Speaking to the magazine Elle, the singer admitted that she was forced to "sacrifice" her career and life for Pique and her their children.

Opening up on the "darkest time" of her life, Shakira said some of the details of the split were still "too private to share... everything is so raw and new".

Shakira said: "My career had to be put in second gear."

She went on: "I knew that when he started school I had to settle down, plant roots in Barcelona, and be there for him and for Gerard and then later on for Sasha as well.

"As a soccer player, he [Pique] wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him."

More From Entertainment:

Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns

Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns
'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'
Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator

Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Pink, daughter Willow wow fans with heartwarming duet at tour

Pink, daughter Willow wow fans with heartwarming duet at tour
Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts

Swiss authorities urged to ban Till Lindemann's concerts
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns