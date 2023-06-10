 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns

Hayden Christensen, the menacing Darth Vader star, is finding difficulties in introducing the character to his eight-year-old daughter.

In a conversation with Diego Luna on Variety's Actors on Actors series, the star voiced his concerns, "Briar Rose knows that I'm in Star Wars and that I play [Darth Vader]."

Adding, "But she's never seen it yet. So, I'm getting to that. I'm trying to figure out my best route, point of entry... there's some disturbing scenes I'm reluctant for her to see at this age... I gotta do it sooner rather than later. But it was really nice getting to do the Obi-Wan show and actually bring her to the set.

"Not when I was in the Darth Vader outfit, but we did the flashback sequence, and I got to play Anakin, and so I brought her to set for that, and she got to see me swing a lightsaber with [Obi-Wan actor] Ewan [McGregor]. And she was very concerned for my well-being. She was afraid that one of us was gonna get hurt," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Christensen first donned Anakin Skywalker's robes in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

