Saturday Jun 10, 2023
'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Gladiator 2 arena set is set in Morocco
'Gladiator 2' arena set is set in Morocco

Gladiator 2 shoots faced a mishap as six crew members suffered burn injuries after an explosion occurred in a stunt in Morocco.

A Paramount spokesman told Variety, “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries.”

The report added about the injured, as four were in stable condition at the hospital. While the rest were discharged after local treatment.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment,” Paramount’s statement reads.

Meanwhile, no major actors from the film, including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen, were reported injured.

“The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production,” the statement ended.

Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film will bow on Nov. 22, 2024

