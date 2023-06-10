Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can

Gigi Hadid is keeping it casual with Leonardo DiCaprio and has no plans of being serious.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, the supermodel, 28, is doesn’t have anything serious going on with the Oscar-winning actor, 48.

Hadid is “dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can.”

The insider added that ‘seeing’ the Titanic star was “never serious” for her and it “will never be serious.”

“She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group,” the source told the outlet.

As of Hadid’s current relationship status, the insider revealed that the Next in Fashion host is “single” and “is very happy with her life.”

Hadid is “having a great summer so far” as she is spending time with her two-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. She is also having fun with her family and friends, per the source.

Hadid and DiCaprio were first linked last September, 2022, shortly after the Revenant actor was seen in New York City following his breakup from Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, 25.

The two were then seen getting close at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in SoHo. For a couple of months, the two were casually hanging out in New York City.

However, in February, a source confirmed to People Magazine that their romance has “fizzled out.”

While the romance between the two was short-lived, reconciliation rumours continued to swirl, a source revealed last month that Hadid and DiCaprio are still “into each other” but might not be on the same page about what they want.

Although, an insider reportedly revealed that Hadid is focussed on her daughter as she is her ‘priority.’