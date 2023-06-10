 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’
Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland may have been overwhelmed by his gritty role in The Crowded Room but he had his girlfriend Zendaya supporting him,

In an interview with Radio Times published earlier this month, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 27, talked about starring in a psychological thriller and how filming it impacted him personally.

“I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film,” Holland told the outlet.

“But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle.”

Holland then went on to praise the Euphoria actress, 26, for putting up with him, “I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough.”

Furthermore, Holland himself wasn’t a fan of his coif. “I don’t like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum’s, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure.”

In The Crowded Room, Holland portrays the role of Danny Sullivan who is arrested for a shocking crime he allegedly didn’t commit. Set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, investigator Rya (Amanda Seyfriend) must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.

In the interview, Holland also shed light on how hard he was hit by the heavy and dark content of the show, so much so that it became difficult to break away from.

“I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him,” he told the outlet.

“So, it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy.”

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?
Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons

Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons
'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured

'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured
Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis
Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52
Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding
Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton
Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns

Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns
'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'
Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator

Eva Longoria turns director for film based on Flamin' Hot Cheetos creator
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’