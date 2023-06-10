Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’

 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Singer-songwriter Tori Spelling recently took to social media to celebrate a ‘major milestone’ in her daughter’s life. 

For those unversed, the teenager is celebrating her 15th birthday, and Spelling believes the ‘time flies’.

She shared her tribute post over on Instagram Stories, and it also included a short but sweet birthday wish.

The post in question is a baby photo of Spelling with her daughter Stella, right underneath a caption that reads, “My baby is 15 today!”

The birthday tribute stretched to another Stories slide, and this time, it featured an image of Stella all grown up.

The caption atop this post reads, “Happy 15th Birthday Buggy [Lady Bug emoji]”.

Spelling is also mother to four other tots, including, Liam Aaron, 16, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6, with partner Dean McDermott.

This tribute post is slightly different to last years where Spelling penned an entire note for her daughter.

Last year’s post branded Stella “My Jill of all trades,” as well as “the most creative human I know,” with the “Biggest heart.”

Spelling also went on to call her daughter an “Instinctual caretaker. Best sister. Best friend. Animal lover extraordinaire."

