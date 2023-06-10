 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Selena Gomez details finding 'balance' while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez has no plans to slow down as she has plenty of projects lined up while she is working on new music.

However, she is making sure to catch her breath every now and then. In an interview with The Wrap, the Calm Down singer, 30, shared how she manages to keep her life in balance with her work.

“I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle,” shared Gomez, who is a front-runner for an Emmy nomination with her portrayal of Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important.”

She continued, “This is the perfect example. I just wrapped my show and I’m spending one week with my family and then I’m going off to Paris and then I’ll return to them but I’ll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all. Right now, that’s just how I function.”

The former Disney star then added, “Maybe when I get older, I’ll be different, but who I am — my work ethic, my life — is this: the hustle. And I get bored. I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people.”

Selena Gomez recently wrapped the third season for her Hulu show and then jetted off to Paris to spend time with her family and catch up with friends. She then went to Paris to begin filming Emilia Perez, a movie by French director Jacques Audiard.

Apart from her thriving career in the media, Gomez is also the owner of her colour cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

