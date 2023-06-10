Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira looked happier than ever in recent snaps with her rumoured new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton while enjoying a cruise along the Miami coastline.

Hours after eyewitnesses revealed the duo 'crossed paths at a fancy restaurant' on Wednesday, the Formula 1 star, 38, picked up the 46-year-old Colombian superstar on a $230,000 speed boat, outside her $20 million waterfront mansion, located in Biscayne Bay.

They were accompanied by 33-year-old American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, one of Hamilton's closest friends.

The pictures shared on DailyMail seem to confirm the rumoured romance between them.

For a scenic day, the mother-of-two showcased her famous curves in a purple fringed bikini top and matching shorts.

The budding romance with the British race car driver comes after Shakira officially parted ways with her partner Gerard Pique last year in June 2022. The former couple share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

Speaking to the magazine Elle, the singer admitted that she was forced to "sacrifice" her career and life for Pique and her children.