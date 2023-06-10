 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp is honouring his late friend Jeff Beck in a special way as he marks his 60th birthday.

On Thursday, the Hollywood icon dedicated his performance of the David Bowie song, Heroes, to his late friend, Jeff Beck, who died after contracting bacterial meningitis earlier year at 78.

'I should dedicate this song to one of all of our heroes, Mr. Jeff Beck.' he told the audience, in a video captured by one attendee.

Social media users were quick to praise his moving tribute, which left them in awe as he pushed through his grief to pay homage to his pal.

'I could feel the sorrow, the honour, and the true emptiness Johnny’s feeling with his dear, dear friend not on stage with him.'

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became good friends, bonding over their shared love of music and cars.

They eventually started playing music together in 2019 and toured Europe ahead of their first US tour.

The pair most recently collaborated on their 13-track album, 18, which they released last summer, and went on to perform at a handful of concerts together in late 2022.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the actor was 'totally devastated' over his bandmate's death, as they 'were extremely close' and had a 'really tight friendship.'

