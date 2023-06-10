 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Amy Schumer ‘takes’ full credit for Pete Davidson’s success

Amy Schumer has recently addressed Pete Davidson’s success in the entertainment industry.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schumer quipped, “I do take full credit for Pete Davidson's success.”

The comedian and actress revealed that she gave Davidson a role in her 2015 movie, Trainwreck, playing a patient of Bill Hader.

Cohen mentioned that Hader was in awe of Davidson’s performance that he recommended him for Saturday Night Live.

To this, Schumer stated, “He was one of those … he was like 19 or 18 or something and absolutely, I was like, this kid’s going to be a star.”

Elsewhere on the show, the comedian disclosed that the same she predicted for another SNL cast member.

“Same with Michael Che, you know,” pointed out Schumer.

The actress remarked, “Like I was like, you meet these people and they’re just like living in far out in Queens, sharing a room like with, having lots of roommates.”

“You’re like, oh but you’re going to be big someday.”

Meanwhile, Davidson also opened up that Schumer helped him get his start.

“I got very lucky,” he commented on Peacock’s Heart to Hart season 2.

Davidson added, “I was doing stand-up for like three, three, four years in the city and I met Amy Schumer and she let me open for her on the road for a little bit, and she was like, ‘I'm doing this movie, Trainwreck. I'll see if I can get you like a part in it.’”

