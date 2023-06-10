 
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others 

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey's new book is offering help to others as she has reportedly landed a six-figure book deal on how to cope with grief one year after Tom's death.

The mother-of-two, 32, sadly lost Tom to cancer in March 2022, however, she hopes that her new book, where she shares her journey as a widow, will help others in the same position.

A source told The Sun: 'It's a huge deal worth six figures but Kelsey wrote it for other people in her position - it'll chart her life after losing Tom.'

The source added: 'She'll be opening up about the dark times she's faced, her struggles and the guilt she felt meeting someone new. She wants it to be able to help others who have lost a partner at a young age.'

The book deal comes after Kelsey faced backlash last year as it was revealed that she had found love again with builder Sean Boggans after losing the father of her two children.

However, Kelsey insisted at the time that The Wanted singer would have encouraged her to find love again.

March was a 'difficult' month for Kelsey, as she marked the first anniversary since her husband Tom tragically passed away from cancer.

Tom died from stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after he was given 12 months to live when he was diagnosed in October 2020.

