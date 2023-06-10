 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label BBR Music Group following a second sexual assault lawsuit against him.

BBR Music Group confirmed the termination of their relationship with Allen, stating that he is no longer an active artist on their roster, reports Billboard.

The label had previously suspended Allen after the first lawsuit, where he was accused of rape and sexual harassment by a former manager at his previous management company.

Allen has denied the allegations and expressed his intent to defend himself and protect his reputation.

In the second lawsuit, an unnamed woman accused Allen of battery, assault, and invasion of privacy.

The attorney representing both cases noted a pattern of behavior by Allen and indicated that others had shared similar experiences. Allen's booking agency and management company have also suspended their relationship with him. His career had been successful, with several chart-topping hits, but his latest single's promotion was halted after the first lawsuit.

Allen’s career had been on an upward trajectory since his first single for BBR, “Best Shot,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2018. He scored two subsequent No. 1s with “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was A Highway” (with Brad Paisley), while “Down Home” reached No. 2. 

More From Entertainment:

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Zachary Quinto gushes about Kim Kardashian’s acting in upcoming American Horror Story

Zachary Quinto gushes about Kim Kardashian’s acting in upcoming American Horror Story
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Amy Schumer ‘takes’ full credit for Pete Davidson’s success

Amy Schumer ‘takes’ full credit for Pete Davidson’s success