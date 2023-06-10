Selena Gomez addresses working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building 3

Selena Gomez has recently addressed working with Meryl Streep on season three of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building.



Speaking to The Wrap, the singer and actress said, “Working with Meryl, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history.”

Gushing about Meryl, Selena continued, “She has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognised for that.”

"And she couldn't have been more humble, nicer, more, just, adorable. I don't know how to explain it,” stated the 30-year-old.

The Calm Down hit-maker mentioned that Meryl was “sweet to everyone” and appreciated her “professionalism”.

“It was really inspiring,” remarked the songstress.

Streep being cast in the third season of Only Murders in the Building was announced in January this year, though her role remains undisclosed.

When asked what her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short from the Hulu series shared about Meryl, the Come and Get it hit-maker replied, “They thought her to be annoying and high-maintenance.”

However, the singer found out that Meryl was not any “those things” while filming third season of the series.