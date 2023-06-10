 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Selena Gomez addresses working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building 3

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Selena Gomez addresses working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building 3
Selena Gomez addresses working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building 3

Selena Gomez has recently addressed working with Meryl Streep on season three of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

Speaking to The Wrap, the singer and actress said, “Working with Meryl, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history.”

Gushing about Meryl, Selena continued, “She has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognised for that.”

"And she couldn't have been more humble, nicer, more, just, adorable. I don't know how to explain it,” stated the 30-year-old.

The Calm Down hit-maker mentioned that Meryl was “sweet to everyone” and appreciated her “professionalism”.

“It was really inspiring,” remarked the songstress.

Streep being cast in the third season of Only Murders in the Building was announced in January this year, though her role remains undisclosed.

When asked what her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short from the Hulu series shared about Meryl, the Come and Get it hit-maker replied, “They thought her to be annoying and high-maintenance.”

However, the singer found out that Meryl was not any “those things” while filming third season of the series.

More From Entertainment:

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin
Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video
‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar

Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood