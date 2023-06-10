 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Welle

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

By
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Welle

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry is allegedly need to divorce Meghan Markle if he wants any chance at reconciling wit the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond made these shocking revelations about the Duke of Sussex. 

According to a report by OK magazine, Ms Bond was quoted saying, “I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time.”

“I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember,” she also added.

“He could recoup the ground he’s lost and in time and be welcomed back, “but “I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon,” unless ties are cut.

These admissions have come around the same time as Diana’s former butler Paul Burell said, “I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms.”

According to the same outlet, “there is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment,” he said at the time.

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties
How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’
Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’

Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’
Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’
Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture

Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report

Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report