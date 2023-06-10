 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film Elemental
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental

Pixar's latest film, Elemental, goes beyond being a fictional story for its cast and creators.

The movie explores a city where residents representing fire, water, land, and air coexist, while a romance develops between Ember, a fiery young woman, and Wade, a water guy.

Director Peter Sohn explained to The Hollywood Reporter that one of the film's main themes revolves around a fire family's journey, as they immigrated to Element City in search of a better life for their daughter.

Sohn drew inspiration from his own parents, who came to a new world as immigrants and built a life for him and his brother. Mamoudou Athie, who voices Wade, shared a similar background and felt a connection to the film's story and Sohn's heartfelt approach.

Elemental is a significant release for Pixar, as it is their first original theatrical title since the pandemic. The film aims to test whether Pixar can continue to achieve success in theaters and highlights the value of experiencing movies like this on the big screen.

“We make them to be seen [in theaters], all of them, even the ones that went to streaming,” said Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter.

“We sit and review them 40 feet tall, so it’s disappointing when people watch them on iPhones or whatever because there’s so much more in there. This film is no exception.”

The release of Elemental coincides with a successful period for animation, following the box office achievements of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Elemental is set to hit theaters on June 16.

More From Entertainment:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects