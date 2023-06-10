 
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry has just accused the press and other tabloids of attempting to ‘coax’ him into becoming someone ‘stupid’, just so “they could sell a lot of newspapers.”

Prince Harry broke down his frustrations with the British press during his time inside the witness box.

According to a report by OK magazine, Prince Harry started the chat off by explaining how he used to be a ‘blank canvas’ for the press, during his younger years.

This allegedly gave them the ‘in’ to “work out what kind of person you are and what kind of problems and temptations you might have.”

“They then start to edge you towards playing the role or roles that suit them best and which sells as many newspapers as possible, especially if you are the ‘spare’ to the ‘heir’,” he also added.

By his 20’s Prince Harry got accused of being a number of things like, the “playboy prince” the “failure” the “dropout”.

At times the “cheat,” the “underage drinker” and even the “irresponsible drug taker” at one point.

Because of this, Prince Harry admits he ended up learning too heavily into the “headlines and stereotypes” attributed to him.

“Because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well ‘do the crime,’ so to speak.”

This led the Prince to undergo a “downward spiral” where he was used to “sell a lot of newspapers.”

