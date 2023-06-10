 
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton takes her headwear game to the next level with huge hat costume
On Friday, Diane Keaton, who is renowned for her fondness of headwear, showcased a larger-than-life straw hat with a black band in a new Instagram video.

“IS MY NEW HAT TOO BIG? BE HONEST... @maryamkeyhani @kunstsammlungnrw @strikeaposefestival @nmeyers,” joked Keaton in the caption of the Instagram reel.

The Something’s Gotta Give actress exhibited a colossal straw hat with a black band, created by artist Maryam Keyhani, and tagged her in the post.

The actress, 77, sported the enormous accessory, which covered her from head to toe, except for her white pants and feet as she headed towards the Kunstsammlung NRW modern art museum in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the "strike - a pose" festival.

In the amusing video, Keaton approached the museum entrance and paused as the oversized hat touched the ground. She then managed to navigate the giant headwear through the automatic doors and into the museum.

Keaton's celebrity followers found the video hilarious and shared their comments on the post.

“STOP! (laugh emojis)" commented Michelle Pfeiffer, while Lindsay Lohan added: “(laugh emojis)❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Maryam Keyhani, the creator of the enormous hat also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Diane Keaton by sharing a series of photos of the actress sporting various stylish bowler hats from different eras.

“The original hat queen” Keyhani wrote in the caption. 

