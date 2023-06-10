Britney Spears family reveals shocking details about singer: 'She's on METH, will die'

Britney Spears' family is worried about the singer, fearing she will die like Amy Winehouse as her drug taking has resumed.

It's a very tense situation for all those who hoped the end of Britney's conservatorship would mark the beginning of a new chapter of happiness and stability for the singer.

The past 18 months have suggested something is not still good with the singer, who has posted a series of highly-emotional and bizarre messages on social media since the end of her conservatorship.

Britney's 13-year arrangement to control her financial and personal affairs was lifted in 2021.



The 41-year-old has documented her freedom in a torrent of highly emotional social media messages, many of them semi-naked. Family of the artist believes Britney is in an extremely dangerous place today.

Her drug-taking has resumed, with some in her family claiming she is now hooked on crystal meth, the highly addictive cocaine derivative made notorious in hit series Breaking Bad.



According to DailyMail, Britney's parents, her brother, her former husband and her children, for a new documentary, say the situation is more deeply troubling than even we had guessed.

"I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up," Kevin Federline, her ex- husband and father of their two sons, was quoted as saying.

"It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."

Britney's sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, reportedly don't want to meet their mother, claiming they have seen drugs being delivered to her house.

The musician's family are scared, with Britney's father Jamie worrying she will meet the same fate as English singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the tragically young age of 27.

Kevin Federline, Britney's ex-husband said: 'I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up' (pictured together in 2004).

Some members of Britney's family say they would like to reach out to her but they claim she no longer depends on their care and is instead now reliant on an entourage of powerful advisers – with those once closest to her unable to get through.

Britney has recently claimed there had been a step towards reconciliation with her mother, Lynne, whom she said had 'showed up at my doorstep after three years', adding on Instagram: 'I love you so much!!!'