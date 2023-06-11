 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Web Desk

'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Fans of Henry Cavill have a bittersweet moment as the actor is set to leave The Witcher after season 3.

The fantasy show trailer for the upcoming season was recently dropped.

The season will be divided into two parts, as the first will premiere on 29 June, and the second will drop on 27 July.

Fans took to social media to express their emotions on the Cavill's last outing as Geralt of Rivia.

"I'm so glad we get to see Henry as Geralt one last time," one fan shared.

Another added: "To me, Henry Cavill's Geralt was instrumental in the show's success. It's disheartening that Netflix deviated from the original story. However, as a fan of the books and games, I truly valued Cavill's authentic portrayal, which perfectly captured my love for the character."

"Henry Cavill respected the series and the fans; his representation of Geralt was spectacular. Henry, kudos to you for putting so much passion into this role. You will be missed," a third expressed.

A fourth opined: "Henry Cavill is the heart of the show. It will not be the same anymore without him."

"I actually feel sorry for Hemsworth; what a horrible situation to be in," another fan said.

First premiered in 2019, The Witcher has garnered 76 million viewers on the streamer and clinched the top debut spot of the streaming services of the year.

