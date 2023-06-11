 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected 'Terminator 2' script for non-killing

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted his robotic killer to be menacing not merciful
Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted his robotic killer to be menacing not merciful 

Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his Terminator role and his killing-spree.

However, as writer James Cameron revealed in Netflix's Arnold that the bulky actor's excitement died when he came to know in Terminator 2, he would have to protect people instead of killing them.

"At first, Arnold was absolutely against the idea," recounted Cameron.

"Arnold and I were going to meet and talk about the script. So I sit down, and I can see he's not his usual cheerful self. I go, 'What's the matter? You don't like it?' He goes, 'Jim… I don't kill anybody.'"

Cameron explained to Schwarzenegger that in this part, T-800's role was reversed to protecting instead of killing.

"'Now you're the good guy, now you're the defender, you're the protector,'" the Avatar director remembered telling the star.

"He said, 'Okay, alright. Can I shoot them in the leg?' I said, 'Yeah, let's just shoot them in the leg. How's that?' He goes, 'No, that's good.'"

More From Entertainment:

Tom Sandoval 'destroyed' Raquel Leviss life?

Tom Sandoval 'destroyed' Raquel Leviss life?
'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer

'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer
Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'

Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'
'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'

'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'
Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours

Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours
Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga
'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime
Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours

Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours
Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice

Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice
Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?
Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival

Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival
'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered