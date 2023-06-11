Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected 'Terminator 2' script for non-killing

Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted his robotic killer to be menacing not merciful

Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his Terminator role and his killing-spree.

However, as writer James Cameron revealed in Netflix's Arnold that the bulky actor's excitement died when he came to know in Terminator 2, he would have to protect people instead of killing them.



"At first, Arnold was absolutely against the idea," recounted Cameron.

"Arnold and I were going to meet and talk about the script. So I sit down, and I can see he's not his usual cheerful self. I go, 'What's the matter? You don't like it?' He goes, 'Jim… I don't kill anybody.'"

Cameron explained to Schwarzenegger that in this part, T-800's role was reversed to protecting instead of killing.

"'Now you're the good guy, now you're the defender, you're the protector,'" the Avatar director remembered telling the star.

"He said, 'Okay, alright. Can I shoot them in the leg?' I said, 'Yeah, let's just shoot them in the leg. How's that?' He goes, 'No, that's good.'"