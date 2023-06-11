Natalie Portman appears upset talking to Benjamin Millepied amid his affair

Natalie Portman appeared to be troubled as she was spotted with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, after news of his alleged affair broke last week.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Black Swan actress, 41, and the French ballet dancer, 46, were seen having an intense conversation sitting on a park bench, as their kids went about playing in the park.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress was seen putting her head down on the bench while Millepied looked at her. At one point, it also seemed as if Portman was wiping a tear from her black cat-eye sunglasses.

The outing of the pair has been the first time they stepped out together since reports surfaced that Millepied was not faithful and had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

Following news of his alleged infidelity, a source told Us Weekly that the Oscar-winning actress felt “humiliated” by the cheating scandal but was remaining committed to her marriage.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the insider told the outlet.

Moreover, a source close to the couple told Page Six, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

Furthermore, People Magazine quoted an insider, adding that Portman is “incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The couple, who got married in 2012, share children Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6.