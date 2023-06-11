Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Sunday Jun 11, 2023
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday warned that a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is gaining strength and has now turned into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the Arabian Sea moving northward in the last 12 hours.
The cyclone now lies near latitude 18.1°N and longitude 67.5°E at a distance of about 760 kilometres south of Karachi, 740 kilometres south of Thatta and 840 kilometres southeast of Ormara.
According to Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the chief meteorologist of PMD in Sindh, the cyclone system will maintain its northward trajectory. Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 kilometres per hour with gusts 180 kilometres per hour around the system centre within and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 35 to 40 feet.
"The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are supporting the system to maintain its intensity," the PMD statement read.
The statement further mentioned that under the existing upper-level steering winds, the ESCS Biparjoy is most likely to track further northward until the June 14 morning, then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon as a VSCS. PMD’s cyclone warning centre, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly, it added.
The weather in the port city will likely fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be 29°C. However, the mercury is expected to rise up to 40°C on Monday.
At present, the level of humidity in the city’s air is at 76%, while winds are blowing at a speed of five kilometres. Overall the weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.
There is a chance of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Southeast Sindh, the Met Office said. During this time, winds can blow at a speed of 60 to 80km per hour.
Owing to the cyclone's threat, the Karachi administration imposed a ban on entering the city's beaches for fishing, swimming, sailing and bathing effective from today (June 11) till the "end of the storm."
The decision was taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning. However, despite the ban, people are still fishing at the beach and fishermen were also present in the sea with their boats.
Meanwhile, fishermen of Ormara have also been advised to stay away from the sea from today till June 17, while citizens have also been prohibited from picnicking near the sea, the provincial fisheries department said.
Flight operations around the country remain affected due to the bad weather across cities.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in a statement, said that flight PK798 from Toronto to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad. Three flights PK262 from Dubai to Islamabad, PK760 from Jeddah to Lahore and an international flight coming from Dubai to Islamabad were diverted to Multan.
Flight PK747 from Lahore to Madinah, as per the CAA, was delayed by three hours and 20 minutes, while an international flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi was delayed by three hours and five minutes. Meanwhile, flight PK406 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 35 minutes.
A private airline's flight from Lahore to Jeddah was cancelled due to operational reasons. Another private airline flight from Lahore to Karachi got delayed by two hours 25 minutes at Kashkar, the CAA stated.
Flight PK186 from Sharjah to Lahore was diverted to Faisalabad and a private flight from Karachi to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad, the CAA mentioned.
Power supply in Multan remained suspended for three hours in New Multan's Block T after a storm.