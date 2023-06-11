Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares interesting techniques to overcome stage fright

 
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has shared an interesting yet different technique to overcome stage fright.

The actress, 37, detailed how she was once overhwlmed with nerves ahead of a performance, and a co-star gave her a unique tip to put a stop to her troubles.

Now, she is full of confidence when it comes to performing and this month she is set to make her silver screen debut as Helena Shaw in the much-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

On her unique technique, the Fleabag star explained to The Mirror: 'I suddenly got stage fright. And this amazing actor could see I was getting nervous.

'He took me out (behind the curtain) and I could hear the buzz of the audience.

'He said, "This is what you do if you are feeling scared. You stand behind the curtain, take a deep breath and you just go: F**k you, you are lucky to have me. And you say it as loud as you can and we did it every night. Sometimes doing that feels great".'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Phoebe could be seen in the upcoming movie Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny.

The sequel looks as if it could bring in as much as $70million (£55.7million) over the time frame which spans from June 30 until July 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s also reported that she wrote a new Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit the theaters on June 30, 2023.

