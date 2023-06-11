 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Princess Eugenie praised for dedication to cause of world’s oceans

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Princess Eugenie praised for dedication to cause of world’s oceans
Princess Eugenie praised for dedication to cause of world’s oceans

Princess Eugenie has received praises as she apparently returned to work just days after giving birth to her second child.

Princess Eugenie, who is an environmental campaigner, took to Instagram to mark World Ocean Day on Friday (June 9).

She launched the second season of her Ocean Advocate mini-series on Instagram.

Eugenie said, “In the first episode I am joined by @hugotagholm who is the exec director and VP of @oceana in the UK. He is a keen advocate for ocean campaigning.”

Earlier, she said, "In celebration of World Ocean Day I'm launching my Ocean Advocate series two tomorrow! Stay tuned for episode one."

The Princess has been praised for her dedication to the cause of the world's oceans following the arrival of her second son.

On June 5, Princess Eugenie revealed in an Instagram post, saying “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton takes on a special look when she is doing school runs

Kate Middleton takes on a special look when she is doing school runs
Prince Harry reacts to Kate Middleton’s dance, video goes viral

Prince Harry reacts to Kate Middleton’s dance, video goes viral
Prince Harry’s a man ‘who no longer knows who he is or where he lives’

Prince Harry’s a man ‘who no longer knows who he is or where he lives’
Inside the ‘relaxed’ ties between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla

Inside the ‘relaxed’ ties between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry ‘should take a long look at his own life’ before asking

Prince Harry ‘should take a long look at his own life’ before asking
Kate Middleton ‘definitely only’ shows side of her public ‘wants to see’

Kate Middleton ‘definitely only’ shows side of her public ‘wants to see’
Prince William thanks soldiers for ‘really good job’ in difficult conditions

Prince William thanks soldiers for ‘really good job’ in difficult conditions
Royal fans welcome King Charles latest move about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal fans welcome King Charles latest move about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William

Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William
Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives

Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives
Princess Eugenie's new baby boy Ernest added to royal family's line of succession

Princess Eugenie's new baby boy Ernest added to royal family's line of succession
Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life
Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’
King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’
Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’
Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award