Princess Eugenie praised for dedication to cause of world’s oceans

Princess Eugenie has received praises as she apparently returned to work just days after giving birth to her second child.



Princess Eugenie, who is an environmental campaigner, took to Instagram to mark World Ocean Day on Friday (June 9).



She launched the second season of her Ocean Advocate mini-series on Instagram.

Eugenie said, “In the first episode I am joined by @hugotagholm who is the exec director and VP of @oceana in the UK. He is a keen advocate for ocean campaigning.”

Earlier, she said, "In celebration of World Ocean Day I'm launching my Ocean Advocate series two tomorrow! Stay tuned for episode one."

The Princess has been praised for her dedication to the cause of the world's oceans following the arrival of her second son.

On June 5, Princess Eugenie revealed in an Instagram post, saying “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”