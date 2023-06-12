 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Jared Leto scales Berlin hotel wall without harness, leaves fans shocked

Jared Leto, the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor and musician, was spotted pushing his limits in Berlin as he scaled a hotel wall without help.

On Monday, he was seen climbing the side of a hotel wall without any safety harness. 

Passersby managed to capture footage of Leto, who was dressed in a T-shirt, cargo pants, and sneakers, as he elevated himself several feet above the ground. 

With his skills on display, the star of Morbius effortlessly scaled the stone facade of the building's corner, tapped the lip of the second floor, and then safely descended.

According to TMZ, Leto is currently staying in Berlin with Younes Zarou, a TikTok video creator known for his daring stunts. Zarou's team was reportedly filming some additional segments with Leto near the hotel.

Although some onlookers were caught recording the incident on their phones in a wider shot, no camera crew was visible.

PEOPLE has reached out to Leto's representatives for a comment regarding the matter.

This isn't the first time Leto has engaged in daring acts. At the recent Met Gala, he paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld by dressing as Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. Leto is also set to portray Lagerfeld in an upcoming biopic that he is producing.

Next, Leto will be seen in Disney's remake of Haunted Mansion, where he will portray the allegedly villainous character, The Hatbox Ghost. The film is set to hit theaters on July 28.

