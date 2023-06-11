Selena Gomez captures attention as her throwback video resurfaces

Selena Gomez, the acclaimed artist known for her accomplishments in music, acting, and entrepreneurship, has recently grabbed attention after an old video resurfaced on Instagram.

In the clip, Gomez candidly discusses the importance of maintaining a positive path despite achieving significant success and fame.

The video was shared by devoted fans known as 'Selenators,' who have consistently shown unwavering support for Gomez. In the interview snippet, Gomez reflects on the impact of one's social circle, remarking, "You are who you surround yourself with. I know it's a cliché quote, but it's true. I've seen it too often. It's easy to get caught up because, naturally, you're exposed to fun and exciting things."

Gomez highlights the value of having the right companions to share accomplishments with, as she believes that without them, one can experience a sense of loneliness, regardless of external achievements.

Simultaneously, Gomez has been occupied with her professional obligations. Recently, she concluded filming for the musical comedy-drama "Emilia Perez in Paris," where she stars alongside Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.



In an interview with The Wrap, Gomez revealed her ongoing work on a new album while skillfully managing her acting commitments and cherishing quality time with her family.



While in Paris, Gomez took advantage of her surroundings, exploring the city with friends and immersing herself in the tourist experience. Additionally, she had the pleasure of attending Beyoncé's Renaissance concert, further igniting excitement among her devoted fan base.