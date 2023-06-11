Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Jason Orange left Take That in 2014 after being with the band for 20 years

Take That has finally shed light on why Jason Orange, who had been a member of the iconic pop group for over 20 years, shocked fans by quitting in 2014.

The singer, who is now 52, reportedly left the band to step out of the limelight and live a more normal life.

Despite the departure of Robbie Williams in 1995, remaining members Gary Barlow (52), Mark Owen (51), and Howard Donald (55) continued to thrive as a successful trio.

Mark Owen recently told The Times: “I think [Jason] felt like he didn't want to do it anymore, but I'm not going to speak for him”

He then added: “He's still here anyway. The other day we were trying to work out who the best joke-teller in the band is and remembered how Jason always laughed before he got to the punchline.”

In 2018, Howard told The Mirror, “Jason has gone off the grid. He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That's good for him.”

“That's where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment,” he added.

In May, Take That reunited for the first time in four years to perform at the Coronation Concert for King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Unfortunately, neither Jason nor fifth member Robbie Williams (49) took part in the performance, which was a disappointment for fans who had hoped for a reunion of the original five-piece lineup.