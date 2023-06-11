 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Jason Orange left Take That in 2014 after being with the band for 20 years
Jason Orange left Take That in 2014 after being with the band for 20 years

Take That has finally shed light on why Jason Orange, who had been a member of the iconic pop group for over 20 years, shocked fans by quitting in 2014.

The singer, who is now 52, reportedly left the band to step out of the limelight and live a more normal life.

Despite the departure of Robbie Williams in 1995, remaining members Gary Barlow (52), Mark Owen (51), and Howard Donald (55) continued to thrive as a successful trio.

Mark Owen recently told The Times: “I think [Jason] felt like he didn't want to do it anymore, but I'm not going to speak for him”

He then added: “He's still here anyway. The other day we were trying to work out who the best joke-teller in the band is and remembered how Jason always laughed before he got to the punchline.”

In 2018, Howard told The Mirror, “Jason has gone off the grid. He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That's good for him.”

“That's where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment,” he added.

In May, Take That reunited for the first time in four years to perform at the Coronation Concert for King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

 Unfortunately, neither Jason nor fifth member Robbie Williams (49) took part in the performance, which was a disappointment for fans who had hoped for a reunion of the original five-piece lineup.

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one
Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup
Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”
Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job
Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment
Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere
Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'

Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'
Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions

Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions
Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Riley Keough reveals ‘War Pony’ was initially going to be whitewashed

Riley Keough reveals ‘War Pony’ was initially going to be whitewashed
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary
Jane Fonda receives Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award

Jane Fonda receives Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award
Jason Gardiner makes shocking confession about ITV's 'toxic culture'

Jason Gardiner makes shocking confession about ITV's 'toxic culture'
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape
Taylor Swift stalker arrested in Indiana, accused of intimidation, invasion of privacy

Taylor Swift stalker arrested in Indiana, accused of intimidation, invasion of privacy