Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note

Tana Ramsay is paying tribute to her late son Rocky seven years after she tragically miscarried

Tana Ramsay, wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her late son Rocky on the seventh anniversary of her tragic miscarriage.

Along with a heartfelt message, the 48-year-old cookbook author shared a sweet throwback photo of her family just a few days before the devastating loss occurred in 2016. Tana and Gordon have five other children together.

Tana also posted a picture of her 23-year-old daughter Holly's tattoo which she got as a tribute to her late brother.

The mother of five wrote: "A happy picture taken of us celebrating [daughter] Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant."

"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive."

"Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me."

In the comment section, friends paid their respects respects with her daughter Tilly sharing a heart and love emoji.

Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Sending you so much love!"

While actor Max Beesley commented: "Sending love Tan."

In addition to Holly, Gordon and Tana Ramsay have four other children: Megan (24), Tilly (21), Jack (23), and Oscar (4).

In a previous interview with Weekend, the 56-year-old Gordon expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support they had received and revealed that the tragic loss had brought his family closer together.