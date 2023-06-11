 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Tana Ramsay is paying tribute to her late son Rocky seven years after she tragically miscarried
Tana Ramsay is paying tribute to her late son Rocky seven years after she tragically miscarried 

Tana Ramsay, wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her late son Rocky on the seventh anniversary of her tragic miscarriage. 

Along with a heartfelt message, the 48-year-old cookbook author shared a sweet throwback photo of her family just a few days before the devastating loss occurred in 2016. Tana and Gordon have five other children together.

Tana also posted a picture of her 23-year-old daughter Holly's tattoo which she got as a tribute to her late brother.

The mother of five wrote: "A happy picture taken of us celebrating [daughter] Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant."

"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive."

"Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me."

In the comment section, friends paid their respects respects with her daughter Tilly sharing a heart and love emoji.

Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Sending you so much love!"

While actor Max Beesley commented: "Sending love Tan."

In addition to Holly, Gordon and Tana Ramsay have four other children: Megan (24), Tilly (21), Jack (23), and Oscar (4).

In a previous interview with Weekend, the 56-year-old Gordon expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support they had received and revealed that the tragic loss had brought his family closer together.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels
Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North
Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one
Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup
Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”
Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job
Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment