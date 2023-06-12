 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'

Monday Jun 12, 2023

A rumour was peddled by an anti-vax that Jamie Foxx hospitalization was caused by a corona vaccine
Jamie Foxx's secrecy on his hospitalization has spurred online unfounded claims.

Following the actor’s discharge, a claim went viral that he suffered from a “vaccine injury” from COVID-19.

But, Foxx’s spokesperson outrightly dismissed the rumours.

According to NBC News, the spokesperson of the Oscar winner called the alleged coronavirus vaccine injury claims “completely inaccurate.”

Besides, continuing the practice of staying mum over the cause of the star’s hospitalization, the representative rejected other claims about the 55-year-old being “partially paralyzed and blind” that were fundamentally false.

Meanwhile, the viral claim was pushed by an online far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, and it was put in the spotlight after gossip columnist A.J. Benza and Dr. Drew Pinksy touched on the matter on Benza’s recent podcast.

The host claimed he had a source with the actor when he forcibly injected corona vaccine which later caused a stroke due to a blood clot.

In April, Foxx was rushed to the hospital for an unknown “medical complication” during Netflix’s Back in Action shoot.

The non-disclosure of the reason for hospitalization led to feverish online speculations.

Leading, The Amazing Spider-Man star’s daughter Corrine to clarify unsubstantiated rumors about her father’s health on Instagram and requesting to ignore any report which did not come from the Foxx family.

