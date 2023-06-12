 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Taylor Swift seems to be reeling from her whirlwind romance with Matty Healy given her recent demeanour from her Eras Tour show.

The Karma singer, 33, and The 1975 frontman, 34, were first linked in last month when Healy was spotted at the Nashville stop of Swift’s Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together, followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when Swift attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning artist, who is currently jumping from city to city for her Eras Tour, has been looking a little glum, as fans noticed, following her split.

Since the beginning of the tour, after wrapping every city’s three-night shows, the singer commemorates it by sharing a carousel of highlights with a heartfelt and earnest caption to her Swifties.

Now, she seemingly lacks that skip in her step, especially after her Chicago show. With a little delay than usual, Swift posted her usual highlights from the show.

While the show had a lot happening, the singer seemed more emotional than her other shows. The singer was even seen in tears during many of her emotional performances. Most prominently, the singer was seen holding back tears during her surprise song in a heartbreaking version of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.

Once again the singer, who wrapped her two nights in Detroit over the weekend and , per usual, explained to the Detroit crowd her idea of playing surprise solo songs each night.

For her second night on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, the Anti-Hero singer play 2008’s Breathe on the piano.

Many fans noted that the singer seemingly wiped away a tear from her cheek as she concluded the stunning rendition.

Moreover, in the Detroit highlights, Swift seemed to have put more focus on her reputation era rather than.

