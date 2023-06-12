 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Danniella Westbrook made a daring move as she confidently stepped out with her real face after recent round of surgery.

The TV star wore a beautiful summer dress that featured a leafy print and paired the outfit with a clutch bag and nude heels.

The former EastEnders actress, 49, wore her hair up and her blonde fringe framed her face.

Danniella recently underwent a "nightmare" facial procedure in Turkey.

But she branded her new look "awful" and exclusively told The Sun she was returning to the UK to have it rectified

Previously, Danniella said that she "can't believe what's been done to her" following surgery to rebuild her nose.

Sharing a photo of her face from months ago, Danniella captioned it: "Three months ago I looked like this and thought I looked awful. I'd give my world to look like this again...

"I can't believe what's been done to me with this surgery."

She has spoken out about her harrowing surgery experience after she was left with lumps of fluid under the skin, and temporarily lost her eyesight in one eye and thought she was going to 'die'.

She explained to OK! Magazine: "It has been a living nightmare. I regret it so much. I just want to go back to England and see my family.”

Danniella also had a 'hole' in her head after the procedure.

The star is devastated as she planned on being in "the best shape of her life" for her 50th birthday.

