 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Amber Heards sister Whitney returns to social media

Hollywood star Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard has broken her silence on social media after a long time.

Whitney took to Instagram and shared a story where she disclosed she has returned to Austin, Texas.

She said in the caption of the post, “Home Sweet Home.”

Amber Heards sister Whitney returns to social media

It is reportedly Whitney’s first Instagram post since February 28, 2023 when she marked daughter Harlin’s first birthday.

She had shared sweet photos of Harlin and wrote, “Happy first birthday to my beautiful Harlin… You’ve been through more in your first year than most have gone through in ten… And despite the fact that you really only say “Mama”, you manage to teach me something new every day when I thought I already knew it all.

“Your love feels like a warm blanket on the coldest nights and I don’t ever want the summer to come… even when you’re screaming your damn head off for no reason or throwing your dinner on the floor just to get my attention, I can’t get enough. Happy birthday, Harlin!”

More From Entertainment:

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day
‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style
Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media

Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media
Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards
Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’

Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’
‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease

‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience
Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news
Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps
Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?
Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?
Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial

Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial
Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'

Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'
Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’

Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’
Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar