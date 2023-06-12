 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? 'The Kardashians' trailer ignites speculation

Monday Jun 12, 2023

In the new trailer for The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner was asked about the progress of her alleged pregnancy
Could Kendall Jenner be expecting a baby? 

In a sneak peek of episode 4 in season 3 of The Kardashians, the 27-year-old supermodel was put on the spot by a producer, who asked about her pregnancy progress during a confessional.

Rather than giving a direct response, Jenner evaded the question, leaving viewers hanging until the next episode.

It must be noted that during season 2 of The Kardashians, Kendall's mother Kris Jenner, 67, discussed the possibility of Kendall having a child. 

Kris expressed her thoughts to the model, saying, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

Kendall, who is the only sister among her siblings without a child, was taken aback by her mom's suggestion and even choked on her water. She made it clear to Kris that the idea made her uncomfortable.

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom, as Kris quipped, "Are you sure it's your life?"

In a confessional, Kendall elaborated, stating, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I'm still enjoying life on my own, and I'm okay with that right now."

Kris then reminded Kendall that her egg count decreases as each year passes. To seek another opinion, Kris contacted gynecologist Dr. A, who had been assisting Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey. 

After the phone call, Kris jokingly declared, "I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby,' teasing Kendall about the discussion.

