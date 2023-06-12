 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Uzo Aduba, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting. 

The joyful news was revealed by Aduba herself during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards. A representative for the couple has confirmed the exciting development to PEOPLE magazine.

According to an insider, the couple is extremely delighted about their expanding family and eagerly anticipates becoming parents. During the Tony's red carpet event, Aduba proudly unveiled her baby bump by unbuttoning her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket. 

Completing her look, she wore David Webb jewelry, Alexandre Birman shoes, and carried a Judith Leiber clutch.

In September 2021, sources confirmed that Aduba and Sweeting had privately tied the knot in 2020. The couple exchanged vows in a secret ceremony held in New York City. 

Aduba publicly addressed her marriage for the first time on Instagram, quoting a line from When Harry Met Sally and expressing her happiness with her partner.

Recently, on Mother's Day, Aduba shared an Instagram post reflecting on the significant mothers in her life, both past and present. She expressed gratitude for her own mother, who had been a blessing in her life for many remarkable years. 

Aduba also extended her wishes to all mothers, acknowledging their important role and sending love to both biological and chosen mothers. She expressed her love for her mother and thanked her for being an exceptional parent.

Uzo Aduba's pregnancy announcement has brought immense joy to her and her husband. They eagerly look forward to embarking on their journey as parents.

