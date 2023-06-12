 
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's old video of an event, which royal expert describes as an embarrassing and catastrophic situation for the Sussex resurfaced online recently.

Kara Kennedy, a royal commentator, described what was going on in the clip that was shot in May 2022 following a tournament at the Santa Barbara polo club.

In the video, the Duchess can be seen walking on stage to present her husband and his Los Padres teammates with a trophy. But then she stayed up on the stage and things got awkward as she appeared to wish for a spot in between the players when no one was acknowledging her.

Sharing her knowledge about the video, the expert said Meghan "tried to grab" an item from one of Harry’s teammates, but he refused to give it to her, Kara said, adding "the whole thing is a catastrophe and very embarrassing for the "image-conscious couple".

The expert was quoted as saying by a media outlet: "I think it is very telling because for a woman that usually tries to weave her way in or push [or] shove her way into the spotlight at any given time, which is very visible here. I mean, this had nothing to do with her. It’s obviously very awkward. It’s obvious that very clearly she wasn’t meant to be on stage." 

