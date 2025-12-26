Andrew sends message to Beatrice, Eugenie after sombre Christmas

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor sent an emotional message to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, after he was left out alone on a happy occasion.

On December 25, the York sisters joined King Charles and the extended members of the royal family at Sandringham, whereas their parents marked a sombre Christmas.

Andrew was photographed driving out of his current home, the massive Royal Lodge, which he and Fergie have to leave in the coming days.

In the clicked photos, the former Duke of York appeared visibly upset after his daughters decided to celebrate the event with the royals.

For the unversed, on October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours.

Moreover, the former Prince was asked to leave the Royal Lodge, and a private accommodation at Sandringham has been arranged for him by the monarch.