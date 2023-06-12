Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?

Elton John, Jim Carrey, and Adam McKay all recently announced they would quit Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.

His former girlfriend Amber Heard deleted her account after Musk purchased Twitter.

The Tesla chief has now started trolling Megan Fox, who stopped using Twitter, in 2013.

The "Transformers" actress was recently accused of forcing her sons to wear girls clothes.

The actress used her Instagram to hit back at commentator Robby Starbuck who accused her of child abuse.

Elon Musk not only promoted Starbuck's accusations by giving it greater reach with his meaningless reply.

Musk only used an exclamatory sign in reply to Starbuck's tweet which contained the picture of her sons and the allegations.



The chief aim of his tweet seemed to make sure a large number of people see what was said about the actor, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly.

And when Megan Fox hit back at Starbuck using her Instagram account, Elon Musk once again used Twitter to troll her.





While his intentions are unclear, it has become clear that he is trolling Megan on purpose.

Although the actor did not name Musk in her Instagram post for promoting allegations against her, it's being speculated that she may join forces with the Hollywood celebrities who have publicly criticized the mercurial CEO of Twitter and Tesla.

May be Elon Musk is doing this to provoke Machine Gun Kelly into releasing a diss track against him.

MGK famously got involved in a beef with Eminem a couple of years ago and dropped some outstanding rap songs against him .