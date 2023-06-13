Ezra Miller expresses gratitude to DC bosses following slew of controversies

Ezra Miller thanked DC co-chairs for their ‘grace and discernment and care’ as they stepped out for his rare public appearance amid the many controversies surrounding the actor.

The 30-year-old actor walked the red carpet for the premiere Warner Bros. held for the long-awaited DC spinoff The Flash on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, via People Magazine.

Miller was dressed in a white suit jacket with black detailing, a cream shirt, black slacks, and matching black shoes. They also wore their hair in a half bun and accessorised their look with gold rings.

At the red carpet, he was also joined by Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Maribel Verdú and Jessica Chastain, among others.

Before the screening, the star of the movie thanked multiple people like director Andy Muschietti, Zach Snyder and Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. They particularly thanked “the dynamic duo” Peter Safran and James Gunn saying he was grateful “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.”

The embattled actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, played the DC Comics character Barry Allen in 2017’s Justice League and its 2021 counterpart, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, before the upcoming spinoff, via Variety.

The actor made headlines last year after they were in a slew of legal troubles and public allegations which included multiple arrests in Hawaii, as well as allegations that Miller has participated in grooming multiple girls as young as 12.

In October 2022, Miller pleaded not guilty to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. The actor was charged with burglary and petit larceny after allegedly entering their neighbour’s Vermont home on and stealing several bottles of alcohol before leaving.

Before this, in August 2020, Miller issued a statement to Variety apologising for his behaviour as a consequence of “suffering complex mental health issues” for which he had begun treatment.