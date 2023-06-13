 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Hailey Bieber subtly supports Selena Gomez as she receives hate from trolls

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Hailey Bieber sent her Selena Gomez following the hate she received from trolls leaving nasty comments under her latest Instagram post.

The model, 26, took to her IG Stories to tell fans that she will in no way condone or be a part of a hateful culture towards anyone.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t ever wan that, nor do I ever will support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” she wrote on IG, Monday, June 12th, 2023.

“Doing that is no supporting me,” she continued. “If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of.”

In the end, she wrote, “Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

The statement came after the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared an image, in which she appears to be posing in an elevator, under which many trolls left mean comments for her.

“Hailey, Francia, Bella, Sofía Richie, Barbara Palvin, Yovanna ventura, Madison beer, How many more women must be harassed by your followers? And all because of your little girl attitude 2 #selenawasalwaystheproblem,” wrote one user.

Another said, “So after posting urself wearing Balenciaga u blame it on us and the excuse is mental health and then u go again and delete ur excuse video!!! women u know exactly what r u doing! So stop being a drama queen.”

One commenter wrote, “Justin left you for a reason,” alluding to her past on and off decade-long relationship with Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey.

Hailey and Selena have attempted to stop their fans from fuelling the fire over their so-called feud for several years.

Two months ago, Gomez also extended her support to Hailey after fans were sending her death threats.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” wrote the Calm Down singer. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Following this, Hailey publicly expressed gratitude to Gomez, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

