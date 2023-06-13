 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world 'we live in'

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Pink recently shared wise words on prepared kids for the world “we live in” on the Drew Barrymore Show.

A short clip about Pink giving parenting advice to the Never Been Kissed actress on how to nurture relationship with kids was shared on Instagram official page of Barrymore’s show.

The Charlie’s Angels actress questioned the singer, “What can I tell myself when I’m afraid my kids will do some of the stuff I did?”

The Trustfall singer quipped, “That Xanax is available?”

“I mean, we made it! Why did we make it; we made terrible decisions!” continued the songstress.

Pink believed, “The kids, they’re gonna be alright. They can borrow some of our knowledge; they’re gonna buy their own.”

“We have open conversations about life, and I’m trying to walk that line,” explained the singer.

Pink stated, “Like, I want you to have a childhood; I want to preserve some of your innocence, but I also know that you need to be prepared for the world we live in.”

Expressing her concern, Pink remarked, “And not to be a Debby Downer, but these kids are having active shooter drills in school; like this is the world we live in.”

“So, we go to Disneyland, we eat ice cream, and we talk about our feelings,” added the Grammy winner.

